Look Up! Thousands across the world stunned and amazed by rare hybrid solar eclipse
A once-in-a-decade rare solar eclipse left thousands in awe across Western Australia, Indonesia and Timor-Leste. This event occurs when Earth is in the 'sweet spot' so the moon and the sun are almost the exact same size in the sky
People in different parts of the world were thrilled and excited as they witnessed a hybrid solar eclipse. Such an event takes place very rarely and the next one is expected in 2031. AP
A combination of photos shows a hybrid solar eclipse seen from Lautem, East Timor. The hybrid solar eclipse tracked from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and was mostly over water. The lucky few people in its path either saw the darkness of a total eclipse or a “ring of fire” as the sun peeked from behind the new moon. AP
A partial solar eclipse is seen through the cloud over Jakarta, Indonesia. The last such one was in 2013. AP
People using welding glass to observe the rare hybrid solar eclipse at Segara Ayu beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. Hundreds gathered to see the eclipse that was obscured by clouds. Reuters
People lie on the ground in Jakarta to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.<br />Azka Azzahra, 21, was quoted as saying, “It is happy to see how people with high enthusiasm come here to see the eclipse, because it is rare.” AP
Exmouth, a remote town in Australia was promoted as one of the best vantage points in Australia to see the eclipse that also crossed remote parts of Indonesia and East Timor. Several tourists from across the world had travelled to the village, camping in tents and trailers ahead of the eclipse. Reuters
The eclipse was only a minute long, but it really felt like a long time. And some enthusiasts were just too excited. :”I feel so emotional, like I could cry. The colour changed and seeing the corona and sun flares,” said first-time eclipse chaser Julie Copson to the Associated Press. AP
A staff at Taipei Astronomical Museum in Taipei uses special glasses to watch hybrid solar eclipse in Taipei Taiwan. Reuters
People take turn to use a telescope to watch solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP
People use protective glasses to watch a hybrid solar eclipse in Lautem, East Timor. AP