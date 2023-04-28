Long Live the King: Behind-the-scene moments as Britain readies for King Charles’ grand coronation
Eight days before the historic coronation ceremony of King Charles III, the final preparations have started at Westminster Abbey, London. Staff members set up the chairs inside, add any necessary hangings and decorations, and construct the dais that serves as the coronation theatre
1/8
King Charles became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but on 6 May he will be crowned in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance. Eight days before the ceremony, the coronation’s final preparations have started at Westminster Abbey. AP
2/8
Painters repaint the lamp posts outside Westminster Abbey as preparations continue for the historic ceremony. The historic church that will host the event on 6 May closed its doors to guests to allow the restoration work. AP
3/8
Staff members set up the chairs inside, added any necessary hangings and decorations, and constructed the dais that serves as the coronation theatre. It is pertinent to mention here that the coronation ceremony next month will be released as an album, the first time a recording of such a historic ceremony will be available to audiences worldwide. AP
4/8
People walk along the Mall where British and Commonwealth countries’ flags have been put, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III. Along with polishing the crown jewels’ sparkling diamonds and valuable stones and resizing the crown to fit the new King, the staff members will also be cleaning the abbey to make it neat. AP
5/8
A portrait of Britain’s King Charles III is displayed in the Burlington Arcade. According to DailyMail, the Coronation Chair, which dates back to roughly 1300 and will be used to crown the King, will eventually be carefully brought down onto the Cosmati Pavement. It will occupy the heart of the Sacrarium, facing the High Altar. AP
6/8
The ancient Stone of Destiny is also being brought from Scotland to be placed under the chair as is customary, surrounded by heavy security after previously being stolen. Reuters
7/8
Regarded as a sacred, historic symbol of Scotland’s monarchy and nationhood, the stone is being moved from its permanent home at Edinburgh Castle for the first time in more than 25 years, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said. Reuters
8/8
People walk in the Burlington Arcade which is decorated ahead of the coronation. Notably, King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla have been able to privately rehearse for the big day thanks to a replica of the coronation stage constructed in the Buckingham Palace ballroom, according to Dailymail. AP