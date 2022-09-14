London Mourns, Big Ben Tolls: The Queen’s final journey from Buckingham Place to Westminster Hall

2/11

Queen Elizabeth II was carried down The Mall on a gun carriage – a tradition dating back to the death of her great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 1901 – as her children, grandchildren and other senior royals marched behind in time to a funeral march. Big Ben tolled and guns were fired at one-minute intervals from Hyde Park as a military band played funeral marches from Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Chopin to accompany the procession to Westminster. AP