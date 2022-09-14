London Mourns, Big Ben Tolls: The Queen’s final journey from Buckingham Place to Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II made her final and saddest journey to Westminster where she will lie in state until Monday. The procession saw King Charles III, William, Harry marching down the Mall while thousands of mourners lined the route, paying their respects to Britain's most-beloved monarch
The Queen made her final and saddest journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday with King Charles, his three siblings and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry following her coffin as the Royal Family handed her coffin to the nation. AFP
Queen Elizabeth II was carried down The Mall on a gun carriage – a tradition dating back to the death of her great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 1901 – as her children, grandchildren and other senior royals marched behind in time to a funeral march. Big Ben tolled and guns were fired at one-minute intervals from Hyde Park as a military band played funeral marches from Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Chopin to accompany the procession to Westminster. AP
King Charles III, Princess Anne, who has remained with her mother since she died last Thursday, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also followed the coffin on the 1.2 mile journey to Westminster Hall — the ancient heart of the Houses of Parliament where up to one million Britons hope to see the Queen lying in state. AP
William and Harry stood next to each other as they accompanied their beloved grandmother on to Parliament. Their wives travelled separately in cars behind. AP
The procession poignantly passed the statue of the Queen’s parents King George VI and the Queen Mother which overlooks The Mall. The Household Cavalry head along the Mall ahead of the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin to Westminster. AP
Mourners have gathered in London since few days now for a chance to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers lined the route and paid their tributes to Britain’s longest-serving monarch. AP
Security was heightened as the Queen’s coffin made its way to Westminster. AP
Members of the public wait at Whitehall road just minutes before the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London. AFP
A member of the public holds a Union Jack flag and stands on a corner of Marble Arch in London. Once the Queen’s coffin reaches Westminster, well-wishers will be able to pay their respects and the lying in state will continue until 19 September. AFP
People in the crowds have been sharing their grief over the passing of Queen Elizabeth. One of the mourners said, “We are still processing the shock and sense of loss.” AP
Royal super fan John Loughery, with images of the late Queen Elizabeth II on his hat, poses for a photograph near at Buckingham Palace in London. AFP