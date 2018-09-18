1/8 A model presenting a multi-coloured Matty Bovan ball gown on Day 1 of the London Fashion Week in London, Britain. Bovan's collection featured full skirted ladies moulded into a collection of corsets and crinolines and spoke of the designer's idea of self. Reuters/Henry Nicholls A model presenting a multi-coloured Matty Bovan ball gown on Day 1 of the London Fashion Week in...

2/8 Another creation by the York-born designer Matty Bovan presented on the first day of the London Fashion Week 2018 that flagged off on Friday, 14 September and will close on Tuesday, 18 September. His collection consisted of a multitude of pieces of cloth coupled with bright colours and bold finishes. Reuters/Henry Nicholls

3/8 The Roland Mouret collection sported by models on Day 3, 16 September of the fashion week. This year, Mouret's cast of models was noted for being highly diverse and included the uni-browed model Sophia Hadjipanteli. Everything in Mouret's collection was about freedom of movement and the power of suggestion. Drawing on the 'MeToo' movement and the 1970s French erotic film Emmanuelle, Mouret said it was time for new ways to empower women. The Associated Press/Vianney Le Caer

4/8 Peter Pilotto's collection being presented on the third day of the fashion week included dresses set off by unusual soft-colour combinations. The collection with elaborate organza, painted jacquard, hammered satin and suits highlighted with metallic twill gave the overall it both, a decadent and fresh look. The Associated Press/Vianney Le Caer

5/8 Christopher Kane's collection presented on Day 4 of the London Fashion Week was an eclectic collection including a series of elegant, long pleated skirts paired with revealing, lacy tops. The Associated Press/Vianney Le Caer"

6/8 The Burberry collection in the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 was presented on 17 September. In the fur-free fashion week, this catwalk marked the first collection by the new chief creative officer of the British fashion house, Riccardo Tisci. The Associated Press/Vianney Le Caer

7/8 The 2018 fashion week marked the debut of longtime model turned designer Alexa Chung. Her models wore an array of lacy camisole slip dresses, cream dungarees and boiler suits in keeping with her popular, quirky boyish styling and schoolgirl collars. The Associated Press/Vianney Le Caer