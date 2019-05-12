1/8 Voters queued up outside polling booths on Sunday morning in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the national capital where former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir are among those in the fray. Image credit: Twitter/@PIB_India Voters queued up outside polling booths on Sunday morning in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies...

2/8 Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday cast his vote in Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he "used hatred" during the elections but the Congress "used love". Twitter/@airnewsalerts Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday cast his vote in Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and hit out at...

3/8 President Ram Nath Kovind, Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir, Congress candidates Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken were among those who cast their votes in early hours of polling in Delhi. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind, Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan,...

4/8 BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari after casting vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the 2019 general elections, at Yamuna Vihar in New Delhi. PTI BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari after casting vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the...

5/8 Women voters of all age groups , including first time voters and elderly voters, exercised their franchise in their polling booths at West Bengal's Bankura parliamentary constituency on Sunday. @PIB_India Women voters of all age groups , including first time voters and elderly voters, exercised their...

6/8 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talked to the media after casting vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at polling station at Lodhi road in New Delhi. PTI Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talked to the media after casting vote for the...

7/8 Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj cast her vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections at a polling station at Aurangzeb Lane in New Delhi. PTI Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj cast her vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections at a...