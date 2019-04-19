1/6 Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (L) and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (R) welcome Priyanka Chaturvedi into the party at Matoshree in Mumbai on Friday. Chaturvedi was earlier in the Congress. PTI Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (L) and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (R) welcome Priyanka...

2/6 Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav during their joint campaign rally in Mainpuri on Friday. PTI Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and SP...

3/6 In this combo picture taken from video footage, Congress leader Hardik Patel is slapped by a man, later identified as Tarun Gajjar, while he was addressing a 'Jan Akrosh' (public anger) rally in Surendranagar, Gujarat on Friday. PTI In this combo picture taken from video footage, Congress leader Hardik Patel is slapped by a man,...

4/6 BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur reacts while addressing a party workers' meeting for Lok Sabha polls in Bhopal. She courted controversy on Friday by saying that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him. PTI BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur reacts while addressing a party workers' meeting for Lok...

5/6 Congress General Secretary and East Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at party supporters during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections in Kanpur on Friday. PTI Congress General Secretary and East Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at party...