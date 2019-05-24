1/6 The BJP is set to return to power at the Centre after a sweeping win in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, armed with a bigger mandate than in the 2014 General Election. Reuters The BJP is set to return to power at the Centre after a sweeping win in the 2019 Lok Sabha...

2/6 The saffron party — led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-BJP president Amit Shah duo — has secured 302 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha. Reuters

3/6 BJP supporters celebrated after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India. Reuters.

4/6 With 23 May mandate, Modi also becomes the first prime minister to return to power winning a bigger vote share for the party enjoying full single-party majority in the Lok Sabha since Jawaharlal Nehru's victory in 1957 Lok Sabha election. Reuters

5/6 National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was garlanded on arriving at the party office after winning the Srinagar seat for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu. Reuters