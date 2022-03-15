Lockdowns, mass-testing returns to China as country battles worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years
Two years and amid hopes that the world was done with COVID-19, China is facing its worst outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic emerged in Wuhan in late 2019. The Omicron variant is shaking Beijing's "zero-Covid" strategy -- and that means the return of mass testing and tough restrictions on movement. AP
Residents line up for COVID-19 test in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province. China's new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day. AP
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to be tested for the COVID-19 at a makeshift testing site along a street in Beijing. China’s case numbers are low compared with other major countries or Hong Kong. But authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that aims to keep the virus out of the country. It has temporarily shut down major cities to find every infected person. AFP
Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jilin in China's northeastern Jilin province. China's harsh COVID controls have generally enjoyed support from citizens. But the frequency of COVID restrictions has started to grate on some as debate rises over whether Beijing should adjust its unrelenting policy, especially in the face of the highly transmissible yet less-severe Omicron variant. AFP
A police officer wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries food and daily supplies that will be distributed to residents at a restricted residential area due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manzhouli in China's northern Inner Mongolia region. AFP
Staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand at the entrance to a residental area which is restricted due to a recent outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. Several cities in China have already been locked down to avoid the spread of the virus. AFP
A man walks past a slogan which reads "All citizen covid test, don't miss any household, don't miss any person" during the fourth day of a city wide lock down in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province. AP
A man walks across an empty road during the fourth day of a city wide lock down in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province. China banned most people from leaving the coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilised military reservists as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak. AP