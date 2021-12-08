IAF chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat

1/5

An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said, as four people were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility owing to foggy conditions. There is no information about the condition of General Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH chopper that took off from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore. News18