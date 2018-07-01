1/7 The round of 16 began with an encounter between two teams that were touted as favourites to win the tournament, with France taking on Argentina. AFP The round of 16 began with an encounter between two teams that were touted as favourites to win...

2/7 France opened the scoring through an Antoine Griezmann, but trailed shortly after halftime with two Argentina goals coming either side of the break. France responded well, scoring three more goals within a span of 11 minutes. Argentina pulled one back through Sergio Aguero in added time but were unable to find the equaliser. AFP France opened the scoring through an Antoine Griezmann, but trailed shortly after halftime with...

3/7 France won the seven goal thriller 4-3 to qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup. AFP France won the seven goal thriller 4-3 to qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup. AFP

4/7 Lionel Messi was unable to reproduce his club form in Argentinian colours, scoring just one goal over four matches. AFP Lionel Messi was unable to reproduce his club form in Argentinian colours, scoring just one goal...

5/7 Edinson Cavani scored twice for Uruguay, with his first coming in the 7th minute and his second in the 62nd minute, after Portugal had equalised through Pepe. AFP Edinson Cavani scored twice for Uruguay, with his first coming in the 7th minute and his second...

6/7 Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the match, after scoring four goals during the group stage. AFP Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the match, after scoring four goals during...