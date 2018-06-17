1/7
Lionel Messi had a forgettable day against Iceland, missing a penalty. AP
France's Antoine Griezmann scores off a penalty, giving France a 1-0 lead over Australia. AP
Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan watches the ball cross the goal line, giving Paul Pogba his first goal of the 2018 World Cup. AP
Sergio Aguero celebrates after putting Argentina into the lead against Iceland. AP
Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero reacts after Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scores the equaliser. AP
Denmark celebrate their 1-0 win over Peru. AP
Nigeria's John Obi Mikel fights for the ball with Croatia'a Ivan Strinic. AP
