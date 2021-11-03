'Lights, sweets and crackers': Ahead of Diwali 2021, here's how shops and markets are prepping for festival
Diwali is one of India’s most popular festivals which is celebrated with much grandeur and enthusiasm. The five-day-long festival of lights will begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj
Diwali is one of India’s most popular festivals which is celebrated with much grandeur and enthusiasm. The five-day-long festival of lights will begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. This year, the festival will be celebrated in India on 4 November. AP
Ahead of the festival, here's how shops and markets are getting ready for customers. Here's a potter in Ranchi making earthen lamps for sale ahead of Diwali. PTI
In Ayodhya, hundreds of thousands of lamps are to be illuminated on Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali. AP
Rangolis depicting the life of Hindu God Rama was drawn on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhaya. Nine lakh earthen lamps or "diyas" by the Saryu riverbank to be illuminated on Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali. AP
A woman colours earthen lamps ahead of Diwali in Jammu. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. AP
This year, several state governments across the country have imposed guidelines and curbs pertaining to the manufacture, sale and burning of firecrackers for the festival, including Delhi, Karnataka. PTI