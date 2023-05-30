Lights, Drones, Action: Vivid Festival gives Sydney a bright makeover
Vivid has officially taken over Sydney. The renowned light festival has turned Australia's largest city into a kaleidoscope of colours. The sails of the Opera House, the skyline, and the tunnels are all shining bright
On a magnificent opening night of Friday, Vivid Sydney began its 13th year with thousands of drones soaring to the night sky. The renowned festival that turns Sydney into a kaleidoscope of colour started on 26 May and runs through 17 June. Mother Nature is the theme of this year’s festival, which will feature more than 300 exhibits and events under the banner “Vivid Sydney, Naturally.” Image Courtesy: @Vivid Sydney/Facebook
The 23-night event is a show of light sculptures, multimedia interactive works and building projections that transform various buildings and landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge in and around the Sydney central business district into an outdoor nighttime canvas of art. AP
As part of the ‘Written in the Stars’ production, over a thousand drones have illuminated Sydney during the Vivid festival. The drone show, which will run six times during Vivid Sydney, is the biggest ever presented in the Southern Hemisphere. Image Courtesy: @Vivid Sydney/Facebook
A light installation illuminates the water edge of Sydney Harbour as part of the Vivid festival in Sydney. The Sydney Opera House sails are illuminated as part of the Vivid festival in Sydney, Australia. For its 13th year, Vivid Sydney has combined art, innovation, and technology in partnership with some of the most cutting-edge musicians, thinkers, artists, and chefs of the present day, according to the website. AP
Visitors to Sydney’s central business district watch a light installation, which is part of the annual Vivid festival on a building. With 60 light attractions, including 26 pieces from other countries and the largest installation to date, The Last Ocean by American artist Jen Lewin, the city is seen in a new light. AP
A pylon on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated as part of the Vivid festival in Sydney. It offers a vast 8.5-kilometre experience including Circular Quay, The Rocks, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, Darling Square, Darling Quarter, The Goods Line and Central Station. AP
A retired Australian Navy vessel is illuminated as part of the Vivid festival at Sydney’s Darling Harbour. In 2023, Light also takes over Taronga Zoo with Wild Lights and The Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney with Lightscape, bringing to Sydney for the first time the renowned captivating 2.1km experience. AP
Additionally, Wynyard Station’s hidden tunnels are made accessible to the public as part of Dark Spectrum for a unique experience unlike anything else previously offered during Vivid Sydney. Image Courtesy: @Vivid Sydney/Facebook
Dancers perform at the start of the Vivid Sydney festival in Sydney. With artists like Yothu Yindi, Ziggy Ramo, Emma Donovan, Budjerah, and others, Vivid Music also highlights the voices of First Nations people, whose songs have linked country music to the world’s oldest continuously existing culture for over 60,000 years. AFP
A pylon on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated as part of the Vivid festival in Sydney. AP