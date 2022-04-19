Lights, camera, action! Assam's 'mobile theatres' are back after COVID pause
Travelling theatre groups are back on stage playing before crowds in villages, towns and cities across Assam, reviving the local art and culture scene
They are back! After a COVID-induced break, travelling theatre groups in Assam are making a comeback. With this, they are reviving the local art and culture scene. AP
Seven roving theatre companies are back on stage playing before crowds in villages, towns and cities across the state. These mobile theatres are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. AP
Before coronavirus hit the region, about 50 theatre groups, each involving 120 to 150 people, performed throughout the state. They would start in September, coinciding with major Hindu festivals like Durga Puja and Diwali, and continue until April. AP
The mobile theatre groups don’t restrict themselves to mythological and social themes. They have in the past covered classic Greek tragedies, Shakespearean tales and historical subjects like the sinking of the Titanic, Lady Diana and Osama bin Laden’s attack on the World Trade Center in 2001. AP
The groups travel with directors, actors, dancers, singers, technicians, drivers and cooks, in addition to all the stage infrastructure to perform three shows in one place before moving on to the next makeshift venue — like a circus show. AP
During the pandemic-related pause in live theater, some artists and musicians tried their luck in television or digital content, two industries that have depressed the market for movies in Assam. AP
"The public response has been very good. They love live performances. We have no competition from television and the digital boom,” said Prastuti Parashar, a top Assamese actress who owns a theatre group. AP