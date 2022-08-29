Lightning storms, frozen lakes and more: When the weather can take your breath away

7/12

Mock Mirage Sunset Over The Estuary: During a beautiful, calm evening in Tankerton, Kent, Brendan captured this image of people walking along the famous shingle ‘Street', exposed at low tide, as they were treated to a spectacular mock mirage sunset over the Thames Estuary. He says that “a bonus mirage caused buildings in Southend to appear to levitate”. “I hope that when people look at the photo, they not only enjoy the aesthetic dimension but will also be prompted to think a bit more deeply about the incredible processes that brought it about. It was a memorable and unexpected sunset. Inadvertently, the photograph captured some unusual phenomena and hopefully provided a thought-provoking catalyst for deeper knowledge about the atmosphere”. Image Courtesy: Brendan Conway