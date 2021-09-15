Lightning storms, a fairy tale rail ride and more: These snaps from Drone Photo Awards are out of the world

4/12

The photographer captured this striking snapshot in Levanger, Norway. 'Thousands of Pink-footed Geese roost in central Norway in spring, on their way to the breeding grounds on Svalbard in the Arctics,' the photographer explains. 'Probably because of climate change, they arrive earlier every year and often the ground and the fields where they feed are covered by snow when they arrive.' The photographer adds that the geese tend to travel in the same paths, so he was able to wait for them in the air with his drone. Image Courtesy: Terje Kolaas/Drone Photography Awards 2021