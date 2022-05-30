Light it up! World's largest light festival, Vivid Sydney, makes a comeback after two years
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sydney's festival of lights returns and will run until 18 June. This year, there are around 50 installations across the city, to razzle-dazzle one and all
Sydney's Vivid festival is back after a two-year break and it's better than ever! The world-renowned festival which transforms Sydney into a kaleidoscope of colour began on 27 May and will continue till 18 June. AFP
The 23-night show is one of the largest light festivals in the world and attract millions of visitors. On opening night, the city was bathed in colour thanks to 200 beams crisscrossing the sky, 21 significant buildings being lit up, and around 50 light installations. AFP
For the first time the Light Walk will stretch for eight kilometres, linking the Sydney Opera House to Central Station with 47 installations and projections. AFP
The 2022 show is also the first that drones have been used, with 600 taking to the sky over Sydney Harbour. AFP
There is a sense the festival marks the beginning of a new post-pandemic world for Sydney, with almost nobody wearing masks and no talk of COVID or social distancing. AFP
A liquid and light show called Infinity is performed in Darling Harbour during the Vivid Festival in Sydney. AP
Light installations near the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Image Courtesy: Vivid Sydney/Facebook
Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres says Vivid will bring joy back to the city and attract international tourists who will be allowed back from Monday. Image Courtesy: Vivid Sydney/Facebook