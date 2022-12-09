Light It Up: European Christmas markets spread cheer amid Ukraine war
Even as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, many European cities are hosting their traditional Christmas markets. However, some of them have scaled down on bright lights and decorations owing to the high energy costs
1/8
it’s the season to be jolly! Lights illuminate the traditional Christmas Market with a merry-go-round, in Frankfurt, Germany. In cities across Europe, officials are wrestling with a choice this Christmas. AP
2/8
People attend the opening day of the traditional Christmas market, decorated with Christmas signs and illuminations, in Strasbourg, eastern France. The tradition of Christmas markets began in medieval times in Europe, when cities like Vienna would host something called a ‘December Market’. AFP
3/8
Visitors marvel at the illuminated Christmas tree at the Winter Wonder and Christmas Market on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium. AP
4/8
Visitors enjoy at the Dresden Striezelmarkt on the day of its opening in Dresden, eastern Germany. – Every year, the Striezelmarkt attracts around three million visitors. The first Striezelmarkt took place in 1434 and this year it will be held for the 588th time, making it the oldest Christmas market in Germany. It will be open until 24 December. Among the attractions is the 14,61 metre tall Erzgebirge (Ore Mountains) step pyramid and the reportedly world’s largest walk-in Schwibbogen candle-holder. AFP
5/8
Market and decorations at the Old Town Square of the Czech capital in Prague. AFP
6/8
Peoples visit the Christmas market at St. Charles church square in Vienna. AFP
7/8
A Ferris wheel on Karlsruhe’s market square makes its rounds as part of the Christmas market in Karlsruhe, Germany. AP
8/8
Visitors stroll around Strasbourg’s Christmas market, one of the oldest and biggest Christmas markets in Europe. AP