Light It Up: European Christmas markets spread cheer amid Ukraine war

Visitors enjoy at the Dresden Striezelmarkt on the day of its opening in Dresden, eastern Germany. – Every year, the Striezelmarkt attracts around three million visitors. The first Striezelmarkt took place in 1434 and this year it will be held for the 588th time, making it the oldest Christmas market in Germany. It will be open until 24 December. Among the attractions is the 14,61 metre tall Erzgebirge (Ore Mountains) step pyramid and the reportedly world’s largest walk-in Schwibbogen candle-holder. AFP