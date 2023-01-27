Life in Plastic, the Art is Fantastic: Michigan store gets creative
The Plastic Bag Store is a part of No Safety Net, a bigger exhibit by the University Musical Society of the University of Michigan. Plastic soft drink bottles and plastic foot packs are placed on racks to raise awareness of the long-term effects of single-use plastics
Plastic, plastic everywhere. Today, whenever you go to a store, you can’t ignore the plastic all around. Taking stock of this situation, comes an interactive art exhibit named The Plastic Bag Store, which has opened in Michigan showcasing plastic soft drink bottles, food packs, and vegetables on racks of what looks like a grocery store. AP
Brooklyn-based artist Robin Frohardt, who created the exhibit, says that the display is a reflection of her own experiences trying to shop among plastic. AP
A part of No Safety Net, a bigger exhibit by the University Musical Society of the University of Michigan, the show also examines the transatlantic slave trade, sensual love letters from bygone eras, and the concept of envy in addition to plastic garbage. AP
It uses “humour, craft, and a critical lens to question our culture of consumption and convenience — specifically, the enduring effects of our single-use plastics,” according to the store’s website. AP
As per the website, the shelves are “stocked with thousands of original, hand-sculpted items — produce and meat, dry goods and toiletries, cakes and sushi rolls — all made from discarded, single-use plastics in an endless cacophony of packaging.” AP
“I got the idea many years ago after watching someone bag and double-bag and triple-bag my groceries,” Frohardt told the Associated Press. AP
“I just was sort of struck by how much packaging is involved in our everyday lives. And it just seemed so absurd. I just thought, ‘Maybe I could make a project that’s even more absurd,’” she added. AP
So she did, stocking The Plastic Bag Store with tomatoes made from crumpled bags, bulk goods dispensers that dispense bottlecaps, and handcrafted plastic fish. AP
As per MLive Media group, brand names like “Bagorade” and “Lake O Bags” as well as regional brands like “Straws” ice cream and “Bagyo” soda are meticulously spelt out on each product’s label. AP
As soon as visitors enter the store, Frohardt added, the ambience “starts to transform around them.” Screens will be revealed by shelves that peel back, and seats will be created by folding display cases. AP
The exhibit explores how the rubbish produced today will be thought of by future generations using film and puppetry. AP