Life in a Metro: Inside PM Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new Mumbai metro lines 2A and 7 amid much hype and hoopla. Speaking to the crowds at the event, the PM said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would make the dreams of Mumbai’s citizens come true
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends time with some youth on board the newly-inaugurated Metro lines in Mumbai. The two new lines — 2A and 7 — will ease connectivity in the city. Image Courtesy: ANI/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowds as he travels on board the newly-inaugurated Metro line. Speaking to the youth, he asked they spend the time they save while travelling by Metro and do some yoga. ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a very busy Thursday. After visiting Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka, the prime minister made his way to the Maximum City — Mumbai — with a packed schedule. He inaugurated projects worth nearly Rs 38,800 crore in the city, including the two lines of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7. He addressed supporters at the MMRDA grounds in the suburban area of Bandra Kurla Complex and was presented with Marathi turban or ‘pheta’ by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Image Courtesy: @BJP4Mumbai/Twitter
Thousands of supporters thronged the MMRDA grounds to catch a glimpse of Modi. To chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, the prime minister said that making Mumbai future-ready was one of the commitments of the double-engine government and that the city would be transformed in the next few years. Image Courtesy: @ShelarAshish/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received much love from the crowds. His visit is a part of the BJP’s strategy to emphasise on ‘Mumbai Makeover’ and to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) attempts to portray the party as ‘anti-Mumbai’ as well as the sympathy factor working in favour of Eknath Shinde’s Sena ever since its split. Image Courtesy: @ShelarAshish/Twitter
The Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A will run between Andheri and west Dahisar, while line 7 will run between Andheri east and Dahisar. Interestingly, the 350 km Metro mega project was conceptualised and implemented by Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister in 2014 and PM Modi had done its bhoomi pujan in 2015. Image Courtesy: @Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter
The two new Metro lines is set to open to the public from 4 pm on 20 January. The first metro will leave the Andheri West station at 6 am on Line 2A and the last will be at 9.24 pm. The first metro of Line 7 will start at 5.55 am from Gundavali station and the last one at 9.24 pm. The fare for the ticket is Rs 10 for 3 km, with an additional charge after 3 km. As per a report, the fare for a distance of 3-12 km will be Rs 20, Rs 30 for 12-18 km and Rs 50 for 24-30 km. Image Courtesy: @Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter
Massive security arrangements were put in place for Modi’s Mumbai visit. Ahead of the PM’s visit, the Mumbai Police had blocked several roads, including the Western Express Highway. They also banned the use of drones and other flying objects around Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri and Jogeshwari for 24 hours. PTI