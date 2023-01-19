Life in a Metro: Inside PM Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit

7/8

The two new Metro lines is set to open to the public from 4 pm on 20 January. The first metro will leave the Andheri West station at 6 am on Line 2A and the last will be at 9.24 pm. The first metro of Line 7 will start at 5.55 am from Gundavali station and the last one at 9.24 pm. The fare for the ticket is Rs 10 for 3 km, with an additional charge after 3 km. As per a report, the fare for a distance of 3-12 km will be Rs 20, Rs 30 for 12-18 km and Rs 50 for 24-30 km. Image Courtesy: @Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter