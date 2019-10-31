1/6 Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Murmu, a native of Odisha, had worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat as his additional principal secretary during his tenure as CM. PTI Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu...

Murmu was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Gita Mittal. Murmu is an MBA in public service and also holds a post graduate in political science.

Meanwhile, Radha Krishna Mathur on Thursday took oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Mathur, a retired 1977-batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India in November 2018.

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal also administered the oath to Mathur. He served as expenditure secretary at the Centre before getting appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir — came into existence on Thursday after the Centre abrogated the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it on 5 August.