Let There be Snow: From Himachal to Jammu, everything looks pretty in white
Residents and tourists in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir can see nothing but snow around them. With minimum temperatures plunging to minus two degrees Celsius in several places, the onset of winter has become apparent
Tourists gathered around the Gondala cable car after Kashmir received fresh spells of snowfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Gulmarg in Kashmir will record a minimum temperature of minus two degree Celsius. More rainfall and snowfall are expected to overcast the weather for a few days. ANI
Tourists play around with snowballs during their visit to the snow-covered Nathatop, a key tourist attraction in Kashmir. Major highways in the region were blocked and some remote villages were cut-off owing to heavy snowfall in the area. As a precautionary measure, authorities also shut down some schools in the area on Monday. PTI
Himachal Pradesh’s Kaza area of the Lahaul and Spiti districts covered in thick snow. The IMD head of Himachal Pradesh, Surendar Paul said, “In five districts of the state, there has been light to moderate snowfall. Also in the hill town, Manali and hill resort Narkanda in Shimla district have recieved snowfall. The temperature is expected to drop during the next 24 hours in the region.” ANI
A vehicle drives through a snow-covered valley in an area about 120 km away from Jammu. IMD informed that many districts in Kashmir like Kupwara and Baramulla received the first snowfall of the season. PTI
Aerial view of the Nathatop in Kashmir after it received fresh snowfall. PTI
A snow-covered road in Himachal Pradesh. According to data released by IMD, Shimla’s Keylong region in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest temperature at minus 2.3 degree Celsius. ANI
Tourist cars assembled in Kashmir’s Nathatop. Routes between Solang and Atal Tunnels have been closed due to heavy snowfall. PTI