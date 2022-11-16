Let There be Snow: From Himachal to Jammu, everything looks pretty in white

3/7

Himachal Pradesh’s Kaza area of the Lahaul and Spiti districts covered in thick snow. The IMD head of Himachal Pradesh, Surendar Paul said, “In five districts of the state, there has been light to moderate snowfall. Also in the hill town, Manali and hill resort Narkanda in Shimla district have recieved snowfall. The temperature is expected to drop during the next 24 hours in the region.” ANI