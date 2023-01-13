Let it Snow: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand turn into a winter wonderland
Light to moderate snowfall followed by rain and sleet brought cheers to tourists in Shimla. But it forced the closure of vehicular traffic on over 200 roads in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh
The hill state of Himachal Pradesh was blanketed in fresh snowfall that it received in the past 48 hours. The higher mountain regions received moderate snowfall and rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). ANI
According to news agency PTI, isolated parts of Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts witnessed light snowfall. Kothi in Kullu received 14 cm of snow followed by Khadrala and Shillaro with 10 and 7.5 cm each. Kufri and Gondla each received four cm of snow while Kalpa recorded three cm of snowfall. ANI
Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Narkanda at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Kufri at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. ANI
Light to moderate snowfall followed by rain and sleet forced the closure of vehicular traffic on over 200 roads in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh. ANI
The snowfall cut off the remote Dodra Kwar subdivision in Shimla district from the rest of Himachal Pradesh and over 177 roads in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Chamba, and two each in Kangra and Kullu were closed for vehicular traffic. ANI
The Gangotri Dham of Uttarakhand was also blanketed in white after heavy snowfall on Wednesday. The snowfall and the cold wind dragged the mercury down to -3 degrees Celsius. ANI
The tourism sector in Shimla is hoping that snowfall would lead to tourists making a beeline to the queen of hills during the weekend. ANI
The MeT department has said that the temperature is likely to drop to as low as -9 degrees Celsius as a fresh spell of a severe cold wave is likely to grip the northern parts over the weekend and the next week. ANI