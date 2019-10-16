1/9 Wildfires spread through parts of Lebanon on Tuesday after forcing some residents to flee their homes in the middle of the night, while others were stuck inside as the flames reached villages south of Beirut, authorities said. AP Wildfires spread through parts of Lebanon on Tuesday after forcing some residents to flee their...

2/9 A heatwave in the region coupled with strong winds intensified the fires that began a day earlier in mostly pine forests around the country and three provinces in neighbouring Syria. There were no reports of fatalities from the fires — among the worst to hit Lebanon in years. AP A heatwave in the region coupled with strong winds intensified the fires that began a day earlier...

3/9 Fire crews were overwhelmed by the flames in the Mount Lebanon region early Tuesday, forcing the Interior Ministry to send riot police with engines equipped with water cannons to help. Two small aircraft were sent from the nearby Mediterranean island of Cyprus to help put out the flames. AP Fire crews were overwhelmed by the flames in the Mount Lebanon region early Tuesday, forcing the...

4/9 In Damour, a coastal village south of Beirut, more than a dozen charred cars were on the side of a road. Most of the homes nearby escaped the damage. AP In Damour, a coastal village south of Beirut, more than a dozen charred cars were on the side of...

5/9 The state has been widely criticized by residents because Lebanon bought three aircraft several years ago to be used in extinguishing fires but they have been parked at Beirut's airport with no money to maintain them. AP The state has been widely criticized by residents because Lebanon bought three aircraft several...

6/9 Interior Minister Raya El Hassan said Greece would send two aircraft in response to a request from Lebanon, adding that Jordan has also expressed readiness to send assistance to Beirut. AP Interior Minister Raya El Hassan said Greece would send two aircraft in response to a request...

7/9 Heavy rain fell on parts of the country in the evening after Cyprus dispatched help and as Greece and Jordan vowed to follow suit. AP Heavy rain fell on parts of the country in the evening after Cyprus dispatched help and as Greece...

8/9 In neighbouring Syria, fires spread in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, as well as the central province of Homs, but authorities there brought all the fires under control. AP In neighbouring Syria, fires spread in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, as well as...