Lazy lions, terrifying tigers and more: These photos put nature in focus

Loving lions and baby elephants: Images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award show animals at their best The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is inviting the public to vote for their favourite image selected from a group of shortlisted entries in this year’s competition. Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until 2 February 2022. Be sure to click through to their site to see the rest of the images. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London