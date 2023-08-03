Lazy lions, terrifying tigers and more: These photos put nature in focus
The Nature InFocus Photography Awards just announced the winners and the images display the breathtaking beauty and raw power of nature. From lions rolling over to an elephant slamming into a van, here are the best of the best shots
Easy Like a Sunday: Live life king-size, they say. So if you are the king of the jungle, what do you do after a hearty meal but roll over and relax? Never mind the flies all around, trying to break your siesta. Image: Bharath Kumar V/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
It’s a Cat-eat-cat World: It takes a moment before you go, “Woah!” Though tigers and leopards share the same prey base, they tend to be non-confrontational. But when threatened, tigers can eliminate others. Image: Karthik Mohan Iyer/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
Inspector Booby: Brown Boobys spend a significant portion of their lives in the ocean. The photographer watched this one dipping its head underwater and got in position to capture a close-up of the bird. Image: Suliman Alatiqi/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
The Bonobo and His Pet: The last great ape to be described, the Bonobo, is one of our closest living relatives. Here, a wild Bonobo who caught a mongoose pup is looking after it like a pet. Image: Christian Ziegler/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
Shell I Eat You? This action shot captures a rarely-seen natural history moment, where the legendary Arrowhead of Ranthambhore fishes out an Indian Softshell Turtle from the lake for lunch. Image: Sankhesh Dedhia/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
Disappearing Guardians: The disposal of plastic waste and release of untreated sewage into the water affect an abundance of life forms in mangroves. Image: Srikanth Mannepuri//Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
Giants in Peril: Wild elephants are a common sight on the roads of Sabaragamuwa Province. Here, an angry elephant shatters the windows and almost topples the vehicle over. Image: Lalith Ekanayake/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
The Things You Do for Love: The ibex species is known for males engaging in during the rutting season. The first pushing and then literally lock horns. Image: Amit Eshel/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
A Face in the Crowd: Atlantic Goliath Groupers are massive fish that can live for years. During a dive, the photographer found the groupers surrounded by Bigeye Scads. The groupers swam through the smaller fish, creating this image. Image: Tom Shlesinger/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
A Love Like No Other: Caught in the crosshairs of a hungry leopard, the vulnerable mother and baby langur had little chance of survival. While the mother succumbed, she was able to save her offspring. Image: Afroj Sheikh/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023