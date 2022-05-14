Late UAE president laid to rest in Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen cemetery
The United Arab Emirates’ long-ailing ruler and president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died at the age of 73 on Friday
Rulers in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) as its president after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday. AFP
This photo made available by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, shows dignitaries attend the funeral prayers for UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First mosque, 13 May, 2022. AP
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler of Abu Dhabi, front left, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, front right, carry the body of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First mosque, in Abu Dhabi, 13 May, 2022. AP
A handout picture released by UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs shows honour guard carrying the body of late UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan uring his funeral in Abu Dhabi on 13 May, 2022. AFP
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C) praying during the funeral of late UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during his funeral in Abu Dhabi. AFP
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, center, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, right, attend the burial of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Bateen cemetery, in Abu Dhabi, 13 May. AP