Lata Mangeshkar cremated with State honours: Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar attend

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was 92.

FP Staff February 07, 2022 09:54:22 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar offered prayers for the late Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.
Lata Mangeshkar's last rites were attended by several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A photo of Shah Rukh Khan reading dua for Lata Mangeshkar is now going viral.
Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar at the funeral.
Ranbir Kapoor, pictured here laying a wreath, was also at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
Ranbir Kapoor, pictured here laying a wreath, was also at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.