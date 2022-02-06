Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): A pictorial tribute to the legendary singer
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from covid-19 and pneumonia.
1/7
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92.
2/7
She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from covid-19 and pneumonia.
3/7
Lata Mangeshkar with Kishore Kumar.
4/7
Lata Mangeshkar with Indira Gandhi.
5/7
Lata Mangeshkar with sister Asha Bhosle.
6/7
Born in Indore, Mangeshkar remained the voice of screen idols for generations. She began her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and had sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in over seven decade-long career.
7/7
Her first breakthrough song, Dil Mera Toda, was for the film Majboor in 1948.