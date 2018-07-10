1/6 Two-time Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal cruised to a win over Jiri Vesely, beating him in straight sets. Nadal got the better of Vesely by a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. AP Two-time Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal cruised to a win over Jiri Vesely, beating him in straight...

2/6 Eleventh seed Angelique Kerber beat Belinda Bencic of Switzerland to set up a quarter-final clash against Daria Kasatkina. Kerber beat Bencic 6-3, 7-6.

3/6 Novak Djokovic seems to have recovered completely from an injury that sidelined him for much of last year, cruising to victory over Karen Khachanov. Djokovic beat Khachanov 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a match against Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.

4/6 Karolina Pliskova was the last remaining top-10 seed in the Women's Singles prior to the Fourth round. However, she too was eliminated by a determined Kiki Bertens, who also beat five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams. Bertens beat Pliskova 6-3, 7-6.

5/6 Defending champion and top seed Roger Federer beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets, taking just sixteen minutes to win the first set. Federer will play eighth seed Kevin Anderson in the quarter-finals.