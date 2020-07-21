LaLiga: Real Madrid crowned league champions for 34th time, Leganes go down in dramatic finish [Photos]
In an unusual LaLiga season, Real Madrid sealed the championship on the second last day while the action at the bottom went all the way to the final whistle.
Real Madrid emerged champions in Spain. It was their 34th league title and first in three years. LaLiga
Zinedine Zidane has now seen Real Madrid win 11 titles since his appointment in 2016. During this period, he also stepped down for 10 months. LaLiga
Thibaut Courtois ended Jan Oblak’s four-year grip on the Zamora Award, the trophy given out each season to the goalkeeper with the best goals conceded numbers. Courtois is the first Real Madrid keeper since Iker Casillas in 2007/08 to win the Zamora Award. LaLiga
Marcelo, Real Madrid defender, gestured by kneeling and raising his feet in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. LaLiga
At the bottom of the table, the relegation fight went to the final day, the final few minutes. Leganes couldn't get a win against Real Madrid and went down to the Segunda Division. They will be joined by Espanyol and Real Mallorca. AP
At the other end of the relegation fight, Celta Vigo made life difficult for themselves and only narrowly survived. AP
The final 11 rounds of the LaLiga season had to be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. El Gran Derbi, the grudge match between Sevilla and Real Betis, was the first match back after the four-month break on 11 June. LaLiga
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring on his home debut for Barcelona in iconic fashion, throwing red and blue confetti into the air, LeBron James style. His 120 million move to Barca from Atletico Madrid yielded nine league goals. LaLiga
Lucas Ocampos can do it all! Against Eibar, the Sevilla man scored in the 56th minute and then had to don the goalkeeper's gloves to deny a 100th minute equaliser. LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao’s Aritz Aduriz started the final season of his career by scoring a stunning overhead winner in the season’s opening match vs Barcelona. He played his final game against Valladolid and announced retirement on 20 May. LaLiga