Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan stand out as India thump West Indies in first ODI
India got the better of West Indies in a low-scoring first ODI in Barbados. Check out some photos from the match here.
1/7
India beat West Indies by five wickets in a low-scoring first ODI in Barbados on Thursday. With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Image: Twitter @BCCI
2/7
India won the toss and opted to field. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/6 to bundle West Indies out for just 114. Image: Twitter @BCCI
3/7
ODI debutant Mukesh Kumar claimed his maiden wicket when he removed Alick Athanaze for 22. Image: Twitter @BCCI
4/7
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer. AP
5/7
Captain Shai Hope was the top-scorer for West Indies with 43 runs off 45 balls. AP
6/7
Ishan Kishan scored 52 off 46 balls in India’s run-chase. AP
7/7
India did not enjoy the best of run-chases as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Here, Gudakesh Motie is seen celebrating the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav. AP