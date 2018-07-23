1/7 (From L-R) Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, Tara Strong and Kristen Bell arrive at the LA Premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP (From L-R) Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, Tara Strong and Kristen Bell arrive at the LA Premiere of...

2/7 Kristen Bell arrives at the premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Kristen Bell arrives at the premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies at the TCL Chinese Theatre...

3/7 Halsey arrives at the LA Premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Halsey arrives at the LA Premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies at the TCL Chinese Theatre....

4/7 Tara Strong arrives at thepremiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies in Los Angeles. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Tara Strong arrives at thepremiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies in Los Angeles. Photo by...

5/7 Greg Cipes arrives at the LA Premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Greg Cipes arrives at the LA Premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies at the TCL Chinese...

6/7 Khary Payton arrives at the premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies in Los Angeles. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Khary Payton arrives at the premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies in Los Angeles. Photo by...