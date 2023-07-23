Kraigg Brathwaite leads West Indies' recovery against India on Day 3 of second Test in Trinidad
Kraigg Brathwaite scored a gritty 75 to leave West Indies' hopes hanging in the balance against India. Check out a few photos here.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite led from the front with a knock of 75 on Day three of the second Test against India in Trinidad on Saturday. AP
Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the India bowlers, with figures of 2/37. AP
Brathwaite was clean bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 74th over. AP
R Ashwin has got the only wicket so far, to finish the day with figures of 1/61. AP
Mukesh Kumar got his first-ever Test wicket when he removed Kirk McKenzie for 32. AP
Jermaine Blackwood was dismissed for 20 off 92 deliveries, striking only at 21.74. AP
At stumps, Jason Holder was unbeaten on 11 with Alick Athanaze at the other end. West Indies were 229/5, behind India by 209 runs. AP