1/7 Nepal's prime minister KP Oli, who is on his first visit to India after returning to power in February, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. PTI Nepal's prime minister KP Oli, who is on his first visit to India after returning to power in...

2/7 Oli, his wife Radika Shakya and a 54-member high-level delegation arrived on Friday on a three-day state visit. PTI Oli, his wife Radika Shakya and a 54-member high-level delegation arrived on Friday on a...

3/7 Modi held discussions with Oli on an entire gamut of issues concerning bilateral ties and the two leaders vowed to boost ties in key areas of defence and security, connectivity and trade. They also agreed to expedite implementation of all connectivity projects. PTI Modi held discussions with Oli on an entire gamut of issues concerning bilateral ties and the two...

4/7 Modi said that the two countries have also agreed on new railway line to link Kathmandu with India. He added that India and Nepal have close ties in defence and security and both sides will work to stop misuse of open border. PTI Modi said that the two countries have also agreed on new railway line to link Kathmandu with...

5/7 Oli, in his joint address with Modi, said he has come to India with a mission to take bilateral ties to newer heights commensurate with the realities of the 21st Century. PTI Oli, in his joint address with Modi, said he has come to India with a mission to take bilateral...

6/7 Oli also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two will hold a meeting to discuss a range of bilateral issues of India-Nepal. PTI Oli also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two will hold a meeting to discuss a range...