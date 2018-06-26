1/5 Five people died since Monday after heavy rains lashed Kolkata. Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas and the disaster management department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation was directed to take stock of the situation as the met office predicted more rainfall over the next 48 hours. PTI Five people died since Monday after heavy rains lashed Kolkata. Waterlogging was reported from...

2/5 People commute on a road decorated by Brazil fans as FIFA World Cup 2018 fever grips the city, in Kolkata. PTI People commute on a road decorated by Brazil fans as FIFA World Cup 2018 fever grips the city, in...

3/5 The state government's disaster management department sounded an alert to all the districts, an official at the secretariat said. School students wade through water in northern part of the city on Tuesday. PTI The state government's disaster management department sounded an alert to all the districts, an...

4/5 In South 24 Parganas district, Diamond Harbour registered rainfall of around 43 millimetres and Canning 32 millimetres, Haldia in East Midnapore district recorded 28 millimetres rainfall, Dum Dum in the North 24 Parganas saw 19 millimetres rainfall and Malda 18 millimetres, the official said. Lanes and alleys in north and central Kolkata saw severe waterlogging on Tuesday. PTI In South 24 Parganas district, Diamond Harbour registered rainfall of around 43 millimetres and...