1/6 A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata's Alipore area collapsed on Tuesday evening, claiming one life, and trapping several people. Many vehicles were also stuck in the debris. Image courtesy: Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters

2/6 The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded Alipore area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the Majerhat Railway Station and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs. Image courtesy: Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters

3/6 According to an Eastern Railway spokesperson, circular railway services and local train services in Budge Budge-Sealdah line were affected. The bridge collapse hit traffic movement to and from vast areas in south-west Kolkata and adjacent South 24 Parganas district. Image courtesy: Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters

4/6 Crowds gathered at the spot in Alipore locality, where mangled cars were buried under the debris of the bridge, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the first priority is to rescue the injured and those who are trapped. Image courtesy: Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters

5/6 Visiting the site of bridge collapse in Alipore, West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said that the structure deserved better maintenance. PTI