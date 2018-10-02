1/6 Thousands of farmers on Tuesday marched towards New Delhi, to raise several demands ranging from farm loan waivers to a reduction in fuel prices. Police from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh stopped them from entering the national capital at the border. PTI Thousands of farmers on Tuesday marched towards New Delhi, to raise several demands ranging from...

2/6 The police used water cannons to disperse protesters after a few farmers broke the barricades. Prohibitory orders were imposed in east and northeast Delhi, in anticipation of law and order problems. PTI

3/6 Farmers turned violent when the police charged them with water cannons and tear gas. Congress condemned this said that it was shameful that this was happening on the day of Gandhi Jayanti. PTI

4/6 The protesting farmers clashed with the police. Over 30 were injured in the police lathi charge though the police have said only 10 persons had sustained injuries. PTI

5/6 The Bharatiya Kisan Union has a comprehensive list of demands for the government, which includes unconditional loan waivers for farmers, clearing of dues by sugar mills, higher prices for crops, free electricity for farms and a cut in diesel prices. During the agitation, the Centre agreed to meet seven out of the nine demands. PTI