King Cong in Karnataka! Dhols and dancing as party celebrates win
As the Congress thumped to victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, celebrations erupted across the country. Leader Rahul Gandhi was all smiles; party workers were prancing around dressed up as Lord Hanuman. There was dancing, some chanting, and a lot of cheer
In the wake of the party’s triumph in the Karnataka Assembly elections, jubilant Congress supporters rejoiced all over the nation. Folk artists perform during Congress party’s celebrations after the party’s decisive lead in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacts as he addresses the media on results of the Karnataka Assembly polls, in New Delhi. He said, “Nafrat ki baazar band ho gayi hai, mohabbat ki dukaan khul gayi hai.”(Market of hatred has shut down, shop of love has opened).” PTI
In Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Bihar, party activists gathered at Congress headquarters to distribute sweets. Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Rameshwar Neekhra celebrate the party’s win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Anuppur. PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala celebrates the party’s win in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Kharge said, “All our leaders have worked unitedly and people have voted for our guarantees”. “This is the victory of Janata Janardhan,” he remarked. PTI
Congress candidate from Hebbal constituency Suresh Byrati with supporters celebrates his victory in the Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. PTI
Congress workers celebrate the party’s win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Dehradun. They were seen playing the drums and dancing as the grand old party showed surges in the Karnataka election results. PTI
A Congress worker dressed as Lord Hanuman celebrates the party’s win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolkata. PTI
Congress workers celebrate the party’s win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, outside the party office in Nagpur. PTI
A Congress worker celebrates the party’s win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolkata. PTI
Congress supporters celebrate the party’s decisive lead in Karnataka Assembly polls, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. PTI
Congress leaders and supporters celebrate the party’s decisive lead in the Karnataka Assembly polls, at the party office, in Chennai. PTI
Many Congress activists flocked to party offices across the state while clad in Lord Hanuman costumes. “Bajrangbali BJP ke nahi Congress ke sath hain… Bajrang Bali ne BJP par fine lagaya hai (Lord Bajrangbali is with the Congress. He has levied a fine on the BJP),” said one of the workers celebrating in Hanuman costume in Delhi and taunting the saffron party. PTI
Congress workers celebrate at the party office after the party’s decisive lead in the Karnataka Assembly elections, outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad. The Congress has thumped the BJP in the southern state – it won 136 seats with the saffron party trailing at 65 and the Janata Dal(Secular) winning just 19 seats. PTI
Supporters of the Congress party celebrate the victory of the party in the Karnataka state elections in Bengaluru. With more than 70 per cent of the vote, state president D K Shivakumar won Kanakapura, providing a significant boost for the Congress party. PTI
Supporters of the opposition Congress party celebrate the victory of the party in the Karnataka state elections in Bengaluru. The party attributes the stunning victory to the state’s alleged corruption, opposition to the BJP’s “divisive politics,” its leader Rahul Gandhi, and especially to his Bharat Jodo Yatra. PTI