King Cong in Karnataka! Dhols and dancing as party celebrates win

Walk to Victory: How Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra paved way for Congress win in Karnataka In the fiercely fought Karnataka Assembly election, Congress won 136 of the 224 seats. The party attributes the victory to its staunch opposition to the BJP's 'divisive politics', its leader Rahul Gandhi, and his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The influence of the march is quite visible in the southern state