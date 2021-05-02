Kieron Pollard guides MI to emphatic four-wicket win over CSK [Photos]
Check out images from game 27 of IPL 2021 played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Kieron Pollard played a match-winning innings to take his side Mumbai Indians to a spectacular win against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics
Moeen Ali had a good day with the bat. After CSK got off to a bad start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early on in the innings, he set the pace for his team, scoring 58 off 36 balls. Sportzpics
Ambati Rayudu was not far behind as he scored 72 off just 27 deliveries, which included 4 fours and 7 sixes. Sportzpics
Jasprit Bumrah had an ordinary day in the office. He went for 56 runs on Saturday and looked out of touch. Trent Boult too gave away 42 runs. CSK gave a target of 219 for the Men in Blue and Gold. Sportzpics
Kieron Pollard came out to bat in the 10th over of the chase with MI still behind the 100-run mark and after getting his eye in, began the big-hitting. He smashed 87 off 34 balls and took his side home with 4 wickets in hand. Sportzpics
As Pollard went bonkers in the middle overs, Sam Curran came back to pick up the wickets of Pandya brother and Jimmy Neesham. But it did not turn out to be enough to stop MI from winning the match. Sportzpics