Kick the butt, the world urges on No Tobacco Day
Across the world, art installations and rallies were held to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco consumption. The United Nations has estimated that more than eight million die each year owing to tobacco use
1/5
People across the world mark 31 May as World No Tobacco Day, with many organising events to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco. In Kolkata, students and children wear masks take part in a rally for the same. PTI
2/5
Medical students and staff from a hospital display placards during an awareness rally against the use of tobacco on World No Tobacco Day in Hyderabad. The United Nations said that every year, more than eight million people die from tobacco use. AFP
3/5
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture at Puri beach. According to the WHO, the consumption of tobacco worldwide has a devastating impact for the environment too. PTI
4/5
Medical staff arrange an art installation with 321 pairs of shoes that signifies the deaths caused by smoking, in observance of the World No Tobacco Day, at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, suburban Manila. AFP
5/5
Tobacco consumption can lead to lung cancer, which mostly hits those with a substantial cigarette smoking history. Around 80 to 90 per cent people diagnosed with lung cancer have a history of tobacco smoking. AP