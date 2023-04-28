Kick-ass action, sassy entertainer and our Desi Girl in all her glory; fans shower love on Priyanka Chopra's Citadel
Touted as one of the most-awaited series globally, it sure does deliver on its promise of being a complete entertainer! The audience have given it a thumbs up worldwide, especially Indian fans who had been rooting for our very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas
1/5
Within hours of Amazon Original series Citadel premiering on Prime Video, eager fans have been raving about the edge-of the-seat thriller. Touted as one of the most-awaited series globally, it sure does deliver on its promise of being a complete entertainer! The audience have given it a thumbs up worldwide, especially Indian fans who had been rooting for our very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead of a blockbuster global series! From the sizzling chemistry between the spy duo, to fantastic visuals and mind-blowing action, fans and critics are hooked onto the first two episodes and can’t wait for more episodes to drop every week. Here’s a look at what they’re saying.
2/5
The first season of the ground-breaking global series consists of six-episodes with two episodes premiering today, April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO with David Weil serving as the showrunner, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide across multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
3/5
Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.
4/5
Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.
5/5
Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.