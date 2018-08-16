1/9 Floods continue to ravage most parts of Kerala, especially Pathanamthitta, Ernakukam and Alappuzha districts, where several people, including children and elderly, are trapped in their houses. Firstpost/TK Devasia Floods continue to ravage most parts of Kerala, especially Pathanamthitta, Ernakukam and...

2/9 A total of 20 deaths have been reported so far from various parts of Kerala on Thursday. This has taken the total toll, since 8 August when the worst floods in the history of Kerala hit state, up to 87. Firstpost/TK Devasia

3/9 A massive landslide killed eight people in Palakkad district of Kerala this morning even as there was no let-up in the torrential rains in the state where additional defence teams have been rushed to scale up rescue and relief operations. Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters

4/9 The landslide has blocked the traffic blocked since morning. Many vehicles are trapped in the landslide. Firstpost/Naveen Nair

5/9 The National Crisis Management Committee met on Thursday to review the Kerala floods situation. Chiefs of three Services, Home and Defence secretaries attended the meeting. Firstpost/TK Devasia

6/9 Two Coast Guard ships have moved to Kochi and two more will be arriving soon. A total of 52 teams of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and NDRF are already engaged in rescue and relief operations. Naveen Nair

7/9 Air Force rescue operations were conducted in Pathanamthitta. 17 survivors landed at INS Garuda and 11 at Varkala. Naveen Nair

8/9 The Kochi International Airport was already shut till Saturday as rain water entered the airport area. The 58 dams of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and 22 of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have touched their maximum capacity, which was unprecedented. Deena D'Silva/101Reporters