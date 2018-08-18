1/7 Incessant rains have been plaguing Kerala since last week, causing floods in various parts of the state, and requiring 14 districts to still be on red alert. Reuters Incessant rains have been plaguing Kerala since last week, causing floods in various parts of the...

2/7 The floods and landslides caused due to the rains have killed 324 people. Many are stranded on their rooftops at Thiruvanmandoor. Edanad, Pandanad and Mangalam. Reuters

3/7 Several NDRF, army and navy units have been deployed in all districts of Kerala to rescue those who are stranded. Image courtesy: Navy PRO

4/7 Over 3.14 lakh people from over 70,000 families were rescued and sent to relief camps by the rescue teams. Reuters

5/7 Around 21 people who were stuck on their roof in order to avoid the floods were airlifted by the rescue teams. The navy also rescued 106 animals that were trapped due to the floods. Reuters

6/7 The state of Kerala has so far incurred losses to life and property worth Rs 19,512 crore. AP