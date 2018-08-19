1/6 Floods caused by the heavy rains in Kerala have caused major destruction to life and property in various parts of the state. Rescue teams are still racing to take those who are stranded to relief camps. PTI Floods caused by the heavy rains in Kerala have caused major destruction to life and property in...

2/6 Many found their houses in a dilapidated condition after the water receded from their homes. Image courtesy-Naveen Nair

3/6 Snakes were also spotted inside the houses after the water levels came down following the rains. Image courtesy: Naveen Nair

4/6 Over 20,000 people were rescued by the armed forces on Sunday. More than 2,000 people were provided with medical aid. PTI

5/6 Twenty-two landslides were cleared and connectivity was restored at 42 locations. Fifteen temporary bridges were also constructed by the Indian Army. Image courtesy: Navy PRO