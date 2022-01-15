Keegan Petersen shines as South Africa beat India to clinch Test series 2-1
South Africa's Keegan Petersen walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium. He contributed 82 runs. AFP
The Indian cricket team have a team photograph taken ahead of the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town. AP
South African batsman Keegan Peterson plays a shot during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town. AP
Indian captain Virat Kohli and South African captain Dean Elgar during after match proceeding after South Africa beat India 2-1 in a test series held in Cape Town. AP
South Africa's captain Dean Elgar holds the trophy after South Africa won the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on 14 January. AFP