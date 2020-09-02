Photos

Keanu Reeves turns 55: A look at actor's films from The Matrix to Bill & Ted Face the Music [Photos]

Keanu Reeves will be seen next in the fourth instalments of John Wick and The Matrix

FP Staff September 02, 2020 12:30:04 IST
As Jack Tavern in Speed (1994) | Image from Twitter
As John Wick (2014) | Image from YouTube
As Neo in The Matrix (1999) | Image from Twitter
As himself in a cameo role in Netflix's Always Be My Maybe (2019) | Image from YouTube
With Alex Winter in Bill &amp; Ted Face the Music | Image from Twitter
As Tod Higgins in Parenthood (1994)
