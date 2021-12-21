Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra and others at The Matrix Resurrections premiere; check photos
The Matrix Resurrections features some of the original cast including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film release date is 22 December and will be available in theatres across India.
1/6
Canadian actor Keanu Reeves arrives for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California. (Photo: AFP)
2/6
Bollywood actor Purab Kohli (L) (Photo: AFP)
3/6
Australian director James McTeigue (Photo: AFP)
4/6
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo: AFP)
5/6
US actress Terri Vaughn (Photo: AFP)
6/6
US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (R) (Photo: AFP)