Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter groove to Punjabi dance numbers at the audio launch of Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif wants Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to wear makeup from her brand for Jee Le Zaraa The actress, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot, said that all three of them are looking forward to the project and she is geared up to take a whole range of makeup products from her brand and make both Alia and Priyanka use it.