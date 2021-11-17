Kashmiri Muslims pray at the shrine of Saint Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar
Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslim devotees gathered in numbers at the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani for the 11-day festival that marks his death anniversary
Kashmiri Muslim devotees gather in numbers at the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani for the 11-day festival that marks his death anniversary. Image Courtesy: AP
Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar. Image Courtesy: AP
Saint Syed Abdul Qadir Al- Jeelani, Islam preacher and scholar, is the most respected and popular Sufi saint in the Islamic world. He founded Qadira Sufi order. Image courtesy: AP
Kashmiri Muslim women devotees open their arms and pray as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Kashmir. Image Courtesy: AP