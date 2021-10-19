Kashmir: Non-local labourers leave after series of killings send shivers through Valley

4/4

Most of those leaving said they hoped to be back. This is not the first time that migrant workers have found themselves in the crosshairs of terrorists. In October 2019, soon after the imposition of governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, six migrant workers were killed in South Kashmir. At that time too, some migrant workers left the Valley fearing for their lives, only to return the following season. Quratulain Rehbar